Mission - Arturo D. Lopez, 63, entered eternal rest on October 10, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alicia and brother, Michael.
He is survived by his father, Arturo (Minerva); brother, Joel; sons: Daniel, Pablo, Carlos(Patty), Matthew and grandchildren: Kodi, Evan, Lilou, and Franci.
A funeral mass will be held at 9 a.m. on October 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 15, 2019