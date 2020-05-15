Mission - Arturo De La Garza, age 85, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his son's residence in Pharr.He was a native of Mission, TX and a U.S. Navy veteran. He graduated from Mission High School and was a member of the football and track team. He was a longtime representative of the National Cash Register Company.He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Caudill De La Garza and by two sisters, Crisanta Vera and Ofelia De La Garza.He is survived by four children, Renee (Warren) Barber of Edinburg, Aaron (Norma) De La Garza of Alton, Michael (Claudia) De La Garza of Pharr and James (Nora) De La Garza of Mission, a sister, Irma (Raleigh) Moses of Washington DC, two brothers, Agustin (Graciela) De La Garza III and David (Lilia) De La Garza both of Mission and by eight grandchildren.Visitation will be held today, Friday, May 15, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am on Saturday morning, May 16, 2020 at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.