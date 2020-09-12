Mercedes/Edinburg - Arturo Flores, 86, passed away at Amara Hospice in Edinburg, TX on September 10, 2020. He married the late Alicia Marroquin on December 23, 1956.



Surviving him are 2 sons: Arturo Flores, Jr., Ricardo Flores; 2 daughters: Juanita E. Pena, Estela Salinas; 5 brothers: Santos Flores, Jose I. Flores, Silverio Flores, Irineo Flores, Jr., Lorenzo Flores and 1 sister Rosa Cavazos.



Also surviving him are 8 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren.



Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park in La Feria, TX. Funeral services have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.



