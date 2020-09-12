1/1
Arturo Flores
Mercedes/Edinburg - Arturo Flores, 86, passed away at Amara Hospice in Edinburg, TX on September 10, 2020. He married the late Alicia Marroquin on December 23, 1956.

Surviving him are 2 sons: Arturo Flores, Jr., Ricardo Flores; 2 daughters: Juanita E. Pena, Estela Salinas; 5 brothers: Santos Flores, Jose I. Flores, Silverio Flores, Irineo Flores, Jr., Lorenzo Flores and 1 sister Rosa Cavazos.

Also surviving him are 8 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park in La Feria, TX. Funeral services have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.

Published in The Monitor on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Park
