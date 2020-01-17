|
|
McAllen - Arturo Ruben Gonzalez, 94, passed away on January 12th, at the Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veteran's Home in McAllen. Arturo was preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Juanita Gonzalez, his brothers, Antonio, Ramiro, and Manuel Gonzalez, his sister, Carmela Gonzalez Perez and his daughter in law, Jean Bryan-Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife, Esther and his sons, Arturo, Armando, Ricardo (Marisa), and Jose Aaron Gonzalez. Arturo is also survived by his grandchildren, Nicholas and Ricardo Gonzalez and Andrea (Jose) Ibanez and one great grand child. Arturo served in the United States Navy during World War II and was a long time manager at C.B. Williams Plumbing and was also employed by Amyx Realty in McAllen. Visitation will be held at the Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission, Friday, Jan.17th from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Services will be held at the Ric Brown Family Funeral Home, Saturday, January 18th at 10 am with interment to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 17, 2020