Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arturo Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arturo Gonzalez


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arturo Gonzalez Obituary
McAllen - Arturo Ruben Gonzalez, 94, passed away on January 12th, at the Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veteran's Home in McAllen. Arturo was preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Juanita Gonzalez, his brothers, Antonio, Ramiro, and Manuel Gonzalez, his sister, Carmela Gonzalez Perez and his daughter in law, Jean Bryan-Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife, Esther and his sons, Arturo, Armando, Ricardo (Marisa), and Jose Aaron Gonzalez. Arturo is also survived by his grandchildren, Nicholas and Ricardo Gonzalez and Andrea (Jose) Ibanez and one great grand child. Arturo served in the United States Navy during World War II and was a long time manager at C.B. Williams Plumbing and was also employed by Amyx Realty in McAllen. Visitation will be held at the Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission, Friday, Jan.17th from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Services will be held at the Ric Brown Family Funeral Home, Saturday, January 18th at 10 am with interment to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arturo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -