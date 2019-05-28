Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deco Familia Hidalgo Funeral Home
1501 N. International Blvd
Hidalgo , TX 78557
956-843-7997
Resources
More Obituaries for Arturo Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arturo Hernandez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arturo Hernandez Obituary
Hidalgo - Arturo Hernandez, 66, left to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Solara Hospital in McAllen. He was born to Antonio Hernandez and Catarina Fernandez on August 23, 1952 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Left to cherish his memory are his children: Arturo Hernandez, Jr., Oscar Hernandez, Elizabeth (Miguel Leal) Hernandez and the beloved mother of his children: Janie M. Hernandez. He will also be greatly missed by his siblings: Juan Hernandez, Armando Hernandez, Alicia Tijerina, Meli Zamora, Juanita Hernandez and Christina Hernandez; and many neices and nephews. Family received friends Monday, May 27, 2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Deco Hidalgo Funeral Home in Hidalgo. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, May 28, 2019 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hidalgo. Interment will follow at Hidalgo City Cemetery in Hidalgo. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Deco Hidalgo Funeral Home of Hidalgo.
Published in The Monitor on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now