Hidalgo - Arturo Hernandez, 66, left to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Solara Hospital in McAllen. He was born to Antonio Hernandez and Catarina Fernandez on August 23, 1952 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Left to cherish his memory are his children: Arturo Hernandez, Jr., Oscar Hernandez, Elizabeth (Miguel Leal) Hernandez and the beloved mother of his children: Janie M. Hernandez. He will also be greatly missed by his siblings: Juan Hernandez, Armando Hernandez, Alicia Tijerina, Meli Zamora, Juanita Hernandez and Christina Hernandez; and many neices and nephews. Family received friends Monday, May 27, 2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Deco Hidalgo Funeral Home in Hidalgo. Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, May 28, 2019 at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hidalgo. Interment will follow at Hidalgo City Cemetery in Hidalgo. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Deco Hidalgo Funeral Home of Hidalgo. Published in The Monitor on May 28, 2019