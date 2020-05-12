Sullivan City - Arturo Lerma, age 81, went to be heaven peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center.He was born in Gillette, TX the son of Victoria Solis and Manuel Lerma. Arturo was a strong hard working man, a loving son, father and husband, devoted Catholic, a man of a few words but kind and loving eyes.He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Ismael "Mallecio", Israel "Tito", Jesus "Chuy" and Luis Lerma and by two sisters, Ofelia Garcia and Hilda Garcia.He is survived by his wife, Dora Garza Lerma, two sons, Arturo (Carmen) Lerma, Jr. and Anthony (Sarah) Lerma, two daughters, Lorrie Lerma and Lisa Padilla, two sisters, Coinita "Connie" Hernandez of Mission and Oralia (Lali) Garcia of Ferris, TX, eight grandchildren: Andy, Alex, Bianca, Elisa, Kassie, Gabriel, Leah and Mia, five great grandchildren: Julio Andres, Briella, Leilani, Juliana and Candido, and by a god daughter, Analee R. Villalon.Visitation will be held Today, Tuesday, May 12, from 2:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home in Mission.