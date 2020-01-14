|
Mission, Texas - Arturo Molina, age 88, went to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020.
Arturo was born in McAllen, Texas on September 30, 1931 to G.B. and Sara Molina. He graduated from McAllen High School in 1950. Received a Bachelors Degree from Pan American University and a Masters Degree from Texas at A & I University.
Mr. Molina is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Rebecca A. Zamora, his second wife Amelia Rodriguez de Leon; brothers Ricardo (Mamie), Moises Molina, Josue (Olga) Molina; and sister Martha Molina.
Survivors include his daughter Thelma D (Schulyn) Huston, Rebecca A (Fernando) Velasco; sons Arturo Jr. (Frances), David J. (Kristin) Molina; step children Jaime de Leon, Nelda Martinez, Norma (Victor) Gutierrez; sister-in-law Irene (Moises Molina) Watkins; ten grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Arturo attended "El Divino Redentor" United Methodist Church in McAllen for forty nine years. He participated in the MYF Young Adults, Methodist Men's Chior. He transferred to "El Mesias" United Methodist Church in Mission when he married Amelia in 1980. He was very active in choir and Methodist Men's Group.
During the Korean War, Arturo was a Tank Commander with the 64th Tank Battalion in Korea.
In his thirty four years in the education field, he was a teacher, assistant principal, principal and director of transportation.
After he retired, Arturo did some volunteer work with "World Servants", "Mission Discovery", "Adventure in Mission" and church groups. These groups built homes, Missions, dormitories and classrooms in Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Tecate and Galeana Mexico.
Visitation will be held on today, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 5-9 pm with a 7pm prayer service at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral service will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 9am at El Mesias Methodist Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 14, 2020