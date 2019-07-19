MISSION/MCALLEN - Arturo Montes Gonzalez, 69, went home to the Lord Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Allende, Nuevo Leon, MX.



Born in Los Herreras, Nuevo Leon, MX, he had lived in McAllen and Mission . He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed family BBQ's, gambling, and playing racquet ball. His "Pride and Joy" were his grandchildren. Arturo was a lifetime musician, he played in Grupo Ternura in 1980-1990's and continue his musical path in different bands. He is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his son, Arturo Isidro Montes.



Mr. Montes is survived by his beloved wife of 14 years, Flor Hernandez of Mission; two daughters, Cynthia (Roberto Gonzalez) Montes, Adriana (Victor Cisneros) Montes, both of McAllen; a son, Karlos Arturo Cisneros of McAllen; two grandchildren, Vianey Cisneros, Allyson Gonzalez; two family members, Karina Garcia of Mission, Karla Cisneros Lopez of McAllen; one brother, Antonio Montes of Michigan; three sisters, Lilia Salinas of Matamoros, Tamp., Maria de la Luz Benavides of Dallas, and Cecilia Benavides of Mission.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, July 19, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Published in The Monitor on July 19, 2019