Mission - Arturo Ochoa, age, 82, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adela and Juan Ochoa, his son Arturo Ochoa Jr., a granddaughter, Annette Ochoa, his sister, Micaela Ochoa Salinas and by a brother, Arnoldo Ochoa.
He is survived by his wife, Cecilia C. Ochoa, two daughters; Norma Ochoa (Stephen) Garner and Yolanda Ochoa (Mario) Rodriguez, two sons; Alejandro (Sandra) Ochoa and Armando Ochoa, 12 Grandchildren and 5 Great-Grandchildren, two sisters; Irma Ochoa Villarreal and Orfi Ochoa and by one brother, Ramon Ochoa.
Visitation will be held on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home in Mission with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission with interment to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 1, 2020