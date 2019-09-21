|
DONNA - Arturo Ramirez, 80, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 18, 2019 at his Donna Residence. He was born on August 21, 1939 in Donna, Texas to Jose and Timotea Ramirez.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Timotea Ramirez; brother, Jose G. Ramirez and sister, Aurora Rios.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Olga Barreiro Ramirez; children, Dina Ramirez (Robert Mitchell) and Corina Saenz (Samuel). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jordis R. Lee, Jonathan Arturo Saenz, Samantha M. Lee, Angelina Jo Saenz, Dylan Charles Saenz. His siblings, Jesus Ramirez, Maria Martinez and Amelia Balli.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed.
Family will receive friends Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 2-10 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral Service will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Full military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 8788 from McAllen. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 21, 2019