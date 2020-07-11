1/1
Arturo Villegas
GRANJENO (MISSION) - / HIDALGO - Arturo Villegas, 55, entered eternal rest on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Hidalgo, TX.

Born in McAllen, TX., he lived in Hidalgo for 1 year and was formerly of Granjeno, TX, for 54 years. Arturo was a loving and caring son, brother, uncle, and friend, who loved gambling, going to casinos and was a long life Dallas Cowboys fan. Arturo was devoted to his job of 34 years at Hidalgo ISD where he was very actively involved supporting the community. He worked as a head custodian for many years and later transferred to groundskeeper. Arturo enjoyed his side business of selling "coca Mexicana de litro" and football gambling pots to everyone he knew.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ramiro Villegas, Sr., and Maria Margarita E. Villegas; and a sister, Hermelinda Villegas.

Mr. Villegas is survived by his 8 siblings, Rosa Ana (Jose A.) Ibanez, of Donna, Ramiro Villegas, Jr., Rodolfo (Blanca) Villegas, Ricardo (Graciela) Villegas, all of Mission, Liza V. (Mario) Garcia, Victoria V. (Pablo) Salinas, both of Edinburg, Aracelia (Juan Carlos) Flores of San Juan, Jesus (Patricia) Villegas of Mission; nieces and nephews, Joana (Salvador), Vanessa (Jose Alfredo), Rigo, Wanda, Rodolfo (Regina), Jr., Jacobo, David I., Adam, Cecilia (Rolando), Gabriela (David), Anna K., Benjamin U., Raul, III, Christopher R., Ryan R., Sarahi, Oliver D., Ryan, Isaiah, and Ramon; extended and beloved familia Guerrero: Isaias, Anabel, Ludy, Obdulia; and beloved friend, Blanca Garza.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. for immediate family and from 5 to 9 p.m. for public, with a 7 p.m. rosary, today, July 11, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Granjeno Cemetery.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
