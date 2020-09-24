1/1
Arturo Ysquierdo Jr.
Pharr - "We know Heaven is a beautiful place because you're in it."

Arturo Ysquierdo Jr., 56, passed away September 21, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of the Rio Grande Valley. He will be remembered for his generous heart, his witty sense of humor, but most of all, the love he had for his children and grand-children will live on forever.

He is preceded in death by his parents Arturo and Cristina Ysquierdo. He is survived by his wife Guadalupe Ysquierdo, one brother, Arnaldo (Elda) Ysquierdo, two sisters; Armandina (Robert) Cardona, Aleida ( Armando) Noyola. He had two daughters: Aleyda (Leo) Galvan, Adrianna (Ruben) De Los Rios, and his son Arturo Ysquierdo III., all from the Valley. He will be greatly missed by his four grandchildren: Roxanna Emi Rose, Adrian Alexander James, Carolina Elena, and Michael Rey.

Visitation will be held September 24, 2020, from 10AM-8PM with a prayer service at 5pm at Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna. Interment will follow on September 30, 2020 at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna at 10AM.

You are welcome to sign guestbook at www.hawkinsfh.com



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
501 N. D. Salinas Blvd.
Donna, TX 78537
956-461-6000
