Linn - San Manuel - Ascencion Garza, 76, passed away to be with the Lord on Monday, June 8, 2020, where she was surrounded by her loving family.Ascencion was born on January 17, 1944 to Severo and Margarita Garza in Linn, Texas, and lived there her entire life. Ascencion retired from the Edinburg School District after 29 years of service.She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Idalia; and a brother, Severo Garza.Ascencion is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Victoriano Garza, Sr.; six children: Sonia (Marcos +), Victoriano, Jr., Sandra, Benito (Yvonne), Belinda (Ruben) Rodriguez, Dina (Mauricio) Rivas; her siblings: Julio (Elia) Garza, Polly (Mike) de la Rosa, Francisco Garza; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.She was a wife, sister, mother, and grandmother who always put her family's needs before her own. Ascencion enjoyed family gatherings, dancing, and was a strong, loving woman who will always remain in the hearts of her family and those who knew her.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. A private memorial service will take place Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in San Manuel.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.