Roma - Ascencion V. Montalvo passed away on Saturday, November 07, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She departed this life peacefully at the age of 94. She was born on May 13, 1926, her parents were Jose Villarreal and Ines Sosa. She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan Montalvo, and her parents. She is survived by her daughters: Noelia (Raul) Munoz and Sylvia (Adolfo Jr.) Ramirez, her grandchildren: Arlina (Olbein) Ramos and Raul Jr. (Victoria) Munoz: seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Viewing was held on Monday, November 09, 2020 from 9:00 am - 11:30 am. Her Funeral Mass was at 12:00 noon at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Roma, TX. Interment followed the mass at Roma City Cemetery. All funeral arrangements were under the care of Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home of Roma, TX.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sanchez Memorial Funeral Home
101 Ar Sanchez Drive
Roma, TX 78584
(956) 847-7008
