Edinburg - Atilano M. Pina Jr., 87, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Comfort House in McAllen. Mr. Pina was preceded in death by his wife, Emilia Zavala Pina; his daughter, Nora Vela; a granddaughter, Ruby Erica Esparza-Perez; his parents, Atilano Pina and Santos Munoz; a brother, Javier Pina; his sister, Maria Pina; a sister-in-law, Susana Pina.



Dad was a simple man with a big heart, that loved fishing, hunting, and had a passion for welding. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought so much joy to him. Atilano will be dearly missed and forever remembered by all who knew him.



Mr. Pina is survived by his six children, Ninfa Ochoa, Lucy (Rodolfo) Rodriguez, Eva Espinoza, Rebecca Trevino, Diana (Rodney) Ramsey, and Adan (Clara) Pina; 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; a sister, Timotea (Jose) Tamez; two brothers, Jose Pina, and Guadalupe (Martha) Pina.



Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg. Pallbearers will be his grandson's, Anastaco (T.C.) Ochoa III, Nat Esparza Jr., Rudy Rodriguez Jr., Arnold Ozuna Jr., Danny Vela Jr., and Ramon Trevino. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Rodriguez, Adan (A.J.) Pina Jr., Adrian Ozuna, Brandon Vela, and Anthony Salinas.



Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary