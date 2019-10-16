|
Donna - Aubin "Winn" V. Menchaca, age 89, went to be with our Lord and Savior on October 12, 2019 at the Alfredo Gonzalez State Veteran's Home in McAllen, Texas. He was born on June 17, 1930 to Alfredo Menchaca and Lydia Vela Menchaca in Donna, Texas. Winn was a descendent of the Vela family, a Rio Grande Valley pioneer family. He was a Korean War veteran and served his country from 1948-1952. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 107, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Donna Quarterback Club. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Donna, Texas. He and his wife, Dora, owned and operated Winn Plumbing in Donna for 25 years, while also managing many rental properties. After retiring from the plumbing business, they traveled the world, and especially enjoyed taking cruises. In his spare time, he engaged in recreational carpentry and was everyone's "Mr. Fix it". No challenge was too large for him, as he always had the ability and skills to complete any project. He was known for his generosity; he always tried to help those less fortunate which made him a great role model for the entire family. He had a great sense of humor and would bring a smile to all who knew him.
He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, who were everything to him and was a great supporter of all their activities.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dora R. Menchaca. Left to cherish his memory are his children Lydia M. Gonzalez (Bill Gonzalez), Dr. Velma Menchaca (Eli Ochoa), Diana M. Garza (Frank Garza) and Mike Menchaca (Traci). Grandchildren are Joseph M. Tamez, Xavier Garza, Mike Garza, Adrian Gonzalez, Max Menchaca, Lea Menchaca and Eli Ochoa, Jr. He is also survived by a sister, Doris Menchaca. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Efrain Menchaca, Sr. and Alfredo Menchaca, Sr.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, with a rosary at 7:00pm at Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna, Texas. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held at 9:00 am on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Donna, Texas. Interment will follow at Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Mission, Texas. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and nephew, Alejandro Champion, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be some of his beloved nephews: Sam Champion, Noe Vera, Sr., Julian Vera, Efrain Menchaca, Jr., Daniel Menchaca, and David Menchaca.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alfredo Gonzalez Texas State Veterans Home, 300 Yuma, McAllen, Texas, 78503.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 16, 2019