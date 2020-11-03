Donna - Audelia Briones Oviedo, 72, of Donna, TX, she was known as Delia and passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home after a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Donna, TX, on October 10, 1948, daughter of the late Juan Briones and Estefana Vasquez Briones. Her grandparents were Teodoro Gonzales and Sotera Arellano. She is survived by her spouse, Juan Oviedo, and her two sons, Juan Oviedo, Jr. and Javier (Yvette) Oviedo . She is also survived by her three daughters, Anita Oviedo-Zapata (Jesus Javier), Irma Oviedo-Ramos (Rodrigo Rene), and Rachel Oviedo (Tom Owens). She is also survived by her four brothers, Juan Briones (+ Luz), Ernesto Briones (Corina), Ramiro Briones (Elida), and Daniel Briones (Vicenta). She also has 5 deceased brothers and sisters, + Isidro Poblano (+Alejandra), +Claudio Briones, +Ester Guerrero (+Carmen), +Enedina Briones, and +Gregoria Briones. She has seven grandchildren, Rodrigo Rene Ramos Jr., Alexandra Oviedo, Esmeralda Oviedo, Esperanza Oviedo, Saul Oviedo, Gabriella Rose Oviedo, and Alina Jade Oviedo and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, following a rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Donna City Cemetery with only a Catholic Gravesite blessing. No church mass will be conducted due to Covid regulations.
Audelia Briones Oviedo was a dedicated wife and loving mother who will be dearly missed by her loved ones.
