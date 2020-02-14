|
|
EDINBURG - Aurelia "Bella" Orozco, 74, went home to the Lord Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her residence in Edinburg.
Born in Jalisco, she had lived most of her life in Edinburg. Bella enjoyed playing bingo, gambling and traveling. Her enchanted charisma allowed her to make friends everywhere she went. Mrs. Orozco was a strong and loving mother, she dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Mrs. Orozco is survived by her three children, Enrique (Maria Del Rosario) Ramos, Juan Angel (Mariana Garcia) Ramos, Nelda A. Ramos; four grandchildren, Enrique Ramos Jr., Ivan Ramos, Marian Alexandra Ramos, Juan Angel Ramos; two great-grandchildren, Enrique Ramos III, Emmanuel Ramos; and seven siblings.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, February 14, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 14, 2020