McAllen - Aurelia Ybarra, 92, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her place of residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Donna, Texas, Mrs. Ybarra was a loving wife to the late Enrique Ybarra, Sr., an adoring mother . She enjoyed shopping and selling different items. She leaves behind wonderful memories for her "special needs" daughter, Martha.
Mrs. Ybarra is survived by her five sons; Javier Francisco and Enrique, Jr., both of Edinburg, Carlos Luis of Alamo, and Gilbert and Omar both from McAllen; her five daughters include San Juanita Guerra of Donna, Maria Robles and Martha Ybarra both of McAllen, Nora Luna from San Juan and Yolanda Morales from Florida, 34 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Viewing and visitations will begin today, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church of McAllen. Burial at 12:45 p.m. will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.
The Ybarra and Rivera families entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 11, 2019