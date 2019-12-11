Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 682-3431
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Churc
McAllen, TX
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:45 PM
Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Mission, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aurelia Ybarra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aurelia Ybarra


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aurelia Ybarra Obituary
McAllen - Aurelia Ybarra, 92, entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 9, 2019 at her place of residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Donna, Texas, Mrs. Ybarra was a loving wife to the late Enrique Ybarra, Sr., an adoring mother . She enjoyed shopping and selling different items. She leaves behind wonderful memories for her "special needs" daughter, Martha.

Mrs. Ybarra is survived by her five sons; Javier Francisco and Enrique, Jr., both of Edinburg, Carlos Luis of Alamo, and Gilbert and Omar both from McAllen; her five daughters include San Juanita Guerra of Donna, Maria Robles and Martha Ybarra both of McAllen, Nora Luna from San Juan and Yolanda Morales from Florida, 34 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Viewing and visitations will begin today, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church of McAllen. Burial at 12:45 p.m. will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.

The Ybarra and Rivera families entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aurelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -