Hargill - Hargill- Aurora Cantu, 76, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Solara Hospital in McAllen, Texas.She was born on March 11, 1944, to Mr. Francisco Anzaldua & Mrs. Martha Garza Anzaldua in Hargill, Texas.Mrs. Cantu is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Prudencio F. Cantu; her son Juaquin Cantu; her daughter: Sylvia Fuentes; her brother: Jose Anzaldua her sister Ursula Anzaldua and Guadalupe Gonzalez; her daughter-in-law Gloria Navarro; her grandsons: Jerry Martinez and Louie MartinezLeft to cherish her memories is her sons: Alejandro Navarro, Martin (Christy) Anzaldua, Prudencio F. (Bianca) Cantu Jr.; her daughters: Estrella (Gerardo) Martinez, Lucia Navarro, Maria G. (Ruben V. Jr.) Cano, Patricia (Billy) Garcia; her daughter-in-law Lubina Cantu; her brothers: Jesse Anzaldua, Ruben Anzaldua, Arnulfo Anzaldua; her sister: Maria Quintanilla; 33 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.Visitation for Mrs. Aurora Cantu is scheduled for Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Monday, September 14, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Holy Rosary both nights 7:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Heavens in Elsa. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg, Texas. Interment will follow at Valle de La Paz in Hargill, Texas.Serving as Pallbearers are her grandsons: Esteban Garcia, Jeffery Martinez, Army Private First Class Alonzo Ontiveros, Fernando Cantu, Active-Duty Army specialist Juaquin Cantu, Justin R. Garcia and honorary Ruben V. Cano IIIFuneral Services have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.