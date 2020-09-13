1/1
Aurora Cantu
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aurora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hargill - Hargill- Aurora Cantu, 76, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Solara Hospital in McAllen, Texas.

She was born on March 11, 1944, to Mr. Francisco Anzaldua & Mrs. Martha Garza Anzaldua in Hargill, Texas.

Mrs. Cantu is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Prudencio F. Cantu; her son Juaquin Cantu; her daughter: Sylvia Fuentes; her brother: Jose Anzaldua her sister Ursula Anzaldua and Guadalupe Gonzalez; her daughter-in-law Gloria Navarro; her grandsons: Jerry Martinez and Louie Martinez

Left to cherish her memories is her sons: Alejandro Navarro, Martin (Christy) Anzaldua, Prudencio F. (Bianca) Cantu Jr.; her daughters: Estrella (Gerardo) Martinez, Lucia Navarro, Maria G. (Ruben V. Jr.) Cano, Patricia (Billy) Garcia; her daughter-in-law Lubina Cantu; her brothers: Jesse Anzaldua, Ruben Anzaldua, Arnulfo Anzaldua; her sister: Maria Quintanilla; 33 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Mrs. Aurora Cantu is scheduled for Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Monday, September 14, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Holy Rosary both nights 7:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Heavens in Elsa. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg, Texas. Interment will follow at Valle de La Paz in Hargill, Texas.

Serving as Pallbearers are her grandsons: Esteban Garcia, Jeffery Martinez, Army Private First Class Alonzo Ontiveros, Fernando Cantu, Active-Duty Army specialist Juaquin Cantu, Justin R. Garcia and honorary Ruben V. Cano III

Funeral Services have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salinas Funeral Home
304 E. Edinburg Avenue
Elsa, TX 78543
(956) 262-2971
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved