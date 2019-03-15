Home

Aurora Chavez Obituary
SAN JUAN - Aurora Chavez, 69, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Born in Mexico, she lived most of her life in San Juan and was a member of Mid Valley Assembly in Weslaco for many years. Aurora enjoyed praying to her Lord and spending quality time with her family. God and family were her motive of life. Aurora is going to be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her son, Leonel Martinez, Jr.; her parents, Adan and Maria Chavez; and a brother, Pedro Chavez.

Ms. Chavez is survived by her three children, Ricardo Martinez, Bertha Martinez, both of Pharr, Eva (Benjamin Mendoza) Martinez of San Juan; a daughter-in-law, Sammie Martinez; 10 grandchildren, Ricardo Jr., Ryan, Allison, Deandra, Jeremy, Sarah, Christian, Jaylynn, Leila, Sophia; one great-grandson, Ricardo Martinez III; seven siblings, Luciano Chavez, Adan Chavez, Jr., Ismael Chavez, Olga Sandoval, Arnulfo Chavez, Hector Chavez, Ovi Ysquierdo.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 9 p.m., with a7 p.m. prayer service today, March 15, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 12 noon Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in San Juan. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 15, 2019
