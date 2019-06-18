Services Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission 219 South Mayberry St. Mission , TX 78572 956-585-2611 Resources More Obituaries for Aurora Austin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Aurora Diaz Austin

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mission - Aurora Diaz Austin, age 93, passed to a new life and entered eternal rest with the Lord on June 15, 2019 at 3:54 pm at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen



Born on October 11, 1925 in Rio Grande City, TX, to Pedro Diaz, Sr. and Aurora Valverde Diaz. Aurora was always full of energy and helped her parents at the Starr Grocery Store which later developed into the Valley Mart Stores Empire. Active in High School, she served as drum major for Rio Grande City High School. Aurora loved to play the piano and would dance and sing to help raise money for charities. In 1949 Aurora was Princess of the American Legion Leary Post 382 and raised $20,000 to build the existing hall in Rio Grande City on Waters Street. Tragedy struck the Diaz family when on August 20, 1951 fire engulfed their grocery store and living quarters. Persistent, the Diaz family built a new store just across the street to the West. Aurora worked for the family business till age of 33 to assist her family. She also owned and operated Aurora's Dry Goods in Rio Grande City. She met the love of her life, Carlos Alejandro Austin and they married on July 2, 1950 at the First United Methodist Church of Rio Grande City. Together they had 5 children and in 1958 the Austin family moved to Mission, TX where Aurora resided for the remainder of her life. While raising 5 children she found time to attend Pan American University and get involved in her community. Although unsuccessful, she threw her hat in the ring and ran for the Mission School Board in the 60's. Aurora's energetic personality and business background allowed her the opportunity to build and run a kindergarten that many of today's movers and shakers of the Mission community attended. Aurora, later sold World Book Encyclopedias, managed Market Makers, a retail call center, worked at The Uniform Center and Terry Farris in McAllen. She also managed a Fabrific Fabric Center in downtown Mission. Aurora loved writing articles for the Sun Valley News under the caption of "Out Our Way". She also worked as a substitute teacher for the Mission, McAllen and La Joya School Districts. She was actively involved in many civic organizations including the Mission Hospital Auxiliary, Mission Hobby Club, Mission Citrus Fiesta, The Garden Club, Mission Lions Club, The Pan American Book Club, Order of Eastern Star, The Mission Band Boosters Club and The Mission Historical Museum. Aurora enjoyed writing poetry in English and Spanish about her life and was included in Who's Who and also Personalities of the South. On December 16, 2002 Aurora was commissioned a "Yellow Rose of Texas" by Governor Rick Perry.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Alejandro Austin. Also preceding her in death were her brothers Noe Diaz and Pete Diaz, Jr., and sisters, Noemi Longoria and Ninfa Lopez.



Left to cherish her memories is her five children, Dr. Charles Ike (Raquenel) Austin, Steven Frank (Elida) Austin, Alexander Walter Austin, Robert Pete (Norma) Austin and Aurora Judith Austin Fernandez. Aurora is also survived by 13 grandchildren; Jacquelyn (Luis) Gonzalez, Alyssa Austin, Andrea Austin, Katherine (David) Deanda, Steven (Dr. Geshia) Austin, Amanda Austin (Dr. Lauro Davalos), Kevin Austin, Eric (Rita) Austin, Priscilla Austin (Enrique Martinez, Jr.), Ashley Austin, Joel Angel (Erica) Garcia, Aurora Krystal (Luis) Mendez, Michael Garcia and by 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to Dr. Luis Arango, Dr. Alcides Amador and Dr. Juan Asuaje.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Mission with interment to follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission.



