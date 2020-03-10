|
|
Aurora R. Fernandez, 89, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at San Juan Nursing Home in San Juan, Texas. She had an amazing sense of humor, and loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed cooking for anyone that came by. One of her hobbies was knitting, and she got such joy out of giving her handywork away. She had an incredible faith, and never failed to pray for her family daily.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Fernandez; daughter Irene Fernandez, Ydalia Marmolejo; son Baldemar Fernandez; and her parents Jesus and Hermenegilda Reyna.
She is survived by her children Olga (Ramon) Mejia of Los Banos, California, Rene Fernandez of Rio Hondo, TX, Rick (Alicia Blanco) Fernandez of Soledad, California, Roy (Eloisa) Fernandez, of Alamo, Texas, Diana (Pablo) Molina of Tijuana, Mexico, Irma Fernandez of Mission, Texas, Blanca (Jose) Santos of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Hermi (Eddie) Forshage, of Edinburg, Texas, Jaime (Sandra) Fernandez of Soledad, California, Irene Fernandez of Weslaco, Texas, Eli Fernandez of Mission, Texas, Ismael (Rita) Fernandez of Mission, Texas; daughter-in-law Ofelia Fernandez, and a son-in-law Andres Marmolejo. She is also survived by her very large number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren, as well as by her siblings Linda, Ildefonso, Luisa, and Jesus.
The family would like to extend a special note of gratitude to her daughter-in-law, Ofelia Fernandez, for her unwavering love and support, as well as to Maria Guadalupe Trevino for the care she provided for over 15 years. They would also like to thank the staff of Greater Valley Hospice and the staff at San Juan Nursing Home for making Mom's last days comfortable.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 3-9 with a 7pm Rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel at 520 Ash Ave, McAllen, Texas. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 1pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel at 520 Ash Ave, McAllen, Texas. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home at 520 Ash Ave, McAllen, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 10, 2020