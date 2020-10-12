1/1
Aurora G. Barron
1924 - 2020
Donna - Aurora G. Barron, 96, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with her children by her side.

She was born on July 23, 1924 to Geronimo and Rita F. Gomez in San Patricio, Texas. She was married on July 9, 1943 to Rufino F. Barron and they were married for 65 1/2 years until his passing.

She worked at Knapp-Sherrill Canning Company where she retired from after many years of employment with the company.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rufino, son Arturo Barron, nephew who she raised as her own Francisco "Pancho" Ruiz, granddaughter Sylvia Calderon, grandsons Julian and Javier Calderon, brothers Eluterio Gomez and Jesus Gomez, sisters Josefina Quintanilla, Antonia DeLeon, Amada Hernandez and Andrea Ramirez.

She is survived by her sister Susana Caballero from Weslaco, TX, her children Rodolfo "Rudy" (Lupe) Barron from Ingleside, TX, Audelia B. (Jose) Calderon and Ofelia Barron from Donna, TX and her niece who she raised as one of her own Petra Coronado from Parma, ID. Her daughter in law Rosa "Rosie" R. Barron from Corpus Christi, TX. Her grandchildren, Frank (Terri Marks) Calderon from Donna, TX; Ester (Mark) Mendoza from Sanger, CA; Arturo Barron Jr., Aurora "Goris"(+Roel Rodriguez) Barron, Christina Barron, and Rufino Ramiro (Crystal) Barron from Corpus Christi, TX, Jessica Hernandez, Melinda Barron from Ingleside, TX and Sylvia Barron from Corpus Christi, TX.

Great grandchildren: Corina Christine (Chris) Montelongo and Vanessa (Ulysses) Gonzalez, Monica Calderon, Matthew Calderon and Brandi Calderon from Sanger, CA; Rozy Barron, Rayanne Rose

Rodriguez, twins David Andrew and Brenda Christine Rodriguez, Adam Lee and Hardis-Dash Rodriguez from Corpus Christi, TX; Madaleyn Brianne Hernandez, Thomas Lee Hernandez, Rodolfo Noah "Rudy" Hernandez and Sebastian Rufino Barron from Ingleside, TX; Luis Chagoya, Blanca Nelly Chagoya, Veronica Vera, and Andres Chagoya.

Great great grandchildren: Alexis Martinez, Ava Marie Martinez, Annalise Montelongo, and Ryan Montelongo from Sanger, CA, Aubrey Zelda Rodriguez, Ryan Franco and Rosalie Renee Franco from Corpus Christi, TX.

Many nieces and nephews from California, Idaho, Iowa and Texas and many friends too many to mention.

We would like to give a Big Air Hug to her grandkids, nieces and nephews who would either stop by to see her or kept in touch with her through phone calls. To those who came often and had a routine of coming, when they didn't show up, she would make sure to pick up the phone and remind them they didn't come.

We would like to thank all her doctors who cared for our mother throughout the years and to all the medical staff who tended to her during her final days with us here on earth. Many thanks to all her caregivers that she had throughout her adult life. We are so thankful for each and every one of you who were a part of our mother's life and cared for her. Also a special thank you to all the family and friends who constantly kept her in their prayers.

Viewing will take place on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 6:00 p.m., viewing will continue on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at which time the family will start saying their final goodbyes to their beloved loved one to depart to Donna City Cemetery for burial at 2:00 p.m. Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna, Texas is handling all funeral arrangements.

Her pallbearers will be Ester Mendoza, Melinda Barron, Sylvia Barron, Aurora "Goris" Rodriguez, Christina Barron, Monica Calderon, Frank Calderon and Rufino Ramiro Barron.

If you would like to send condolences to the family you may do so at www.hawkinsfh.com



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Viewing
03:00 - 08:00 PM
OCT
12
Rosary
06:00 PM
OCT
13
Viewing
09:00 - 01:00 PM
OCT
13
Burial
02:00 PM
Donna City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
501 N. D. Salinas Blvd.
Donna, TX 78537
956-461-6000
