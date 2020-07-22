McAllen, TX - Aurora Garza, 92, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her residence in McAllen, Texas. She was born July 24, 1927 in Rio Grande City, Texas. She moved to McAllen in 1970, where she raised her family.



She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and recently became a great-grandmother.



She is preceded in death by her parents Victoriano and Eufracina Solis; her siblings, Delia, Celia, Ofelia, Abram, Lazaro, and Domingo; and her husband of over 50 years, Gilberto Garza, who passed away in 2012.



Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Emma (Eddie) Vigil of McAllen and Elsie Garza of Lewisville, TX; three grandchildren, Erica (Jerry) Bergman of Austin, Elaine (Adam Reese) Vigil of McAllen, and Jacob (Kaleigh Callis) Brown of Longview; and a great-granddaughter, Madeline Grace Reese. As well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be from 9:00am to 2:00pm on Wednesday July 22nd at Rivera Funeral Home in Mission. Burial will be on Thursday July 23rd at 1:00pm at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of Mission.



