Pharr - Aurora Ramirez, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Rogelio (Braulia) Ramirez & Blas (Paulina) Ramirez; 2 sisters, Ernestina (Ignacio) Moreno & Ofelia (Jose) Robledo. She is survived by her loving husband, Rosendo Ramirez; 3 sons, Rosendo (Mary Lou) Ramirez Jr., Rene (Yvonne) Ramirez & Roberto (Enedina) Ramirez; 2 sisters, Olivia Ramirez & Maria De La Paz (Jose) De Luna; 5 grandchildren, Rolando (Cristal) Ramirez, Ricardo (Ashley) Ramirez, Randi Renee Ramirez, Madelynn Valentina Ramirez & Rachel (Aurorita) Ramirez. Visitation will be held today, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hidalgo at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 17, 2020