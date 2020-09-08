Elsa - Aurora San Miguel, 78, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissances in Edinburg.She was born on December 22, 1941, to Mr. Jose David Arreguin and Mrs. Maria Luz Aregta in Mexico.She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Isaias San Miguel; her brothers: Robert Arreguin, Mike Arreguin; her sisters: Beatriz Valdez & Amellia Shawber.Left to cherish Aurora San Miguel memories is her sons: Isaias (Gina) San Miguel, David (Yolanda) San Miguel, Roy (Janie) San Miguel, Fidel (Monette) San Miguel; her daughters Mary Jane (Ramon) Abrego, Rosie (Fernie) Garcia, Marty (Jorge) Garcia; her brothers: Jose R. Arreguin, Rosendo Arreguin, Johnny Arreguin, Lupe Arreguin, David Arreguin Jr., Raymond Arreguin, Fidel Arreguin, Ruben Arreguin, Joe Arreguin; her sister: Tony Noriega & Mary Jane Ordez; 20 granchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.Visitation for Mrs. San Miguel is scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Heavens of Elsa. Cremation will take place at a later date.Funeral Services have been entrusted to Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.