Austin Frank Boggus
Austin - I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

2 Timothy 4:7

It is with a broken heart that the family of Austin Frank Boggus announces his passing on September 18 from injuries sustained in a car accident. He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Karen and Bob, sisters Ashley (Jason) Sarver, Katie (Jonathan) Marquez, his daughter Emery and her mother Kim, grandfather Frank Boggus, nieces Londyn Boggus, Ivy Sarver & Stella Marquez and nephews Finn Sarver & Oliver Marquez. He will also be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.

Austin was loved for his big heart and wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed entertaining Emery and his nieces and nephews with magic tricks, funny costumes and fireworks. He loved art, music, gadgets, conspiracy theories, but most of all, the light of his life, Emery.

We will miss him every day of our lives, but know without a doubt that he is in the arms of Jesus, and freed from life's struggles.

Austin will be laid to rest in a private family service.

If you would like, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Emery Boggus Education Fund at Texas Regional Bank or to a charity of your choice.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 24, 2020.
