Alamo - Bacilia Ubias Hernandez, 98, of Alamo, Texas, born in Elgin, Texas, went home to the Lord Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her residence.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Andres Hernandez, 1964, born in Marfil, Guanajuato, Mexico, her parents Ysabel and Maria Secundina Villalobos Ubias, and her in-laws Eduardo and Maria Angelita Ramirez Hernandez of Marfil, Guanajuato, Mexico.
Also preceding her in death are 5 brothers, Jesus (+Margarita), Ramon (+Julia), Juan (+Berta), Jose (+Guadalupe) and Nicolas (Elena), and two sisters, Carmen (+Simon) Porras and Secundina (+Francisco) Gonzalez.
She is survived by her 6 children and their families; Mary Rodriguez; Janie Hernandez of California; Eddie Hernandez; Joe (Adriana) Henandez; Felipe (Leonor) Hernandez, all of Alamo, Danny (Ermelinda) Hernandez of Pasadena,12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; a sister, Natalia (+Ramiro) Ureste; and two sisters-in-law, Elena Ubias (+Nicolas) of Pasadena, and Josefina Hernanez Gutierrez (+Pedro) of Marfil, GTO, Mexico.
Bacilia has numerous nephews and nieces throughout the United States and Mexico.
Bacilia, a woman of faith and prayer, was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church and had been an active member of the Guadalupanas, a parish church organization serving the church and its members.
The family, and surely on mom's behalf, want to thank and bless our relatives, parishioners, friends, co-workers and priests and religious from the valley and throughout Texas to California to Guanajuato, Mexico, Italy and Africa who have supported us with prayers and love.
Blessings to all medical staff and service agency staff who cared for our mom throughout her life.
In her faith, total trust and love for God and His loving Blessed Mother, she prayed for all who do not trust, believe or love God.
We shall remember her in her simple, but powerful prayer: "SENOR, EN TI CONFIO".
Visitation will be held 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, October 22, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 22, 2019