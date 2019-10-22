Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
Alamo, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bacilia Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bacilia Ubias Hernandez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bacilia Ubias Hernandez Obituary
Alamo - Bacilia Ubias Hernandez, 98, of Alamo, Texas, born in Elgin, Texas, went home to the Lord Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Andres Hernandez, 1964, born in Marfil, Guanajuato, Mexico, her parents Ysabel and Maria Secundina Villalobos Ubias, and her in-laws Eduardo and Maria Angelita Ramirez Hernandez of Marfil, Guanajuato, Mexico.

Also preceding her in death are 5 brothers, Jesus (+Margarita), Ramon (+Julia), Juan (+Berta), Jose (+Guadalupe) and Nicolas (Elena), and two sisters, Carmen (+Simon) Porras and Secundina (+Francisco) Gonzalez.

She is survived by her 6 children and their families; Mary Rodriguez; Janie Hernandez of California; Eddie Hernandez; Joe (Adriana) Henandez; Felipe (Leonor) Hernandez, all of Alamo, Danny (Ermelinda) Hernandez of Pasadena,12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; a sister, Natalia (+Ramiro) Ureste; and two sisters-in-law, Elena Ubias (+Nicolas) of Pasadena, and Josefina Hernanez Gutierrez (+Pedro) of Marfil, GTO, Mexico.

Bacilia has numerous nephews and nieces throughout the United States and Mexico.

Bacilia, a woman of faith and prayer, was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church and had been an active member of the Guadalupanas, a parish church organization serving the church and its members.

The family, and surely on mom's behalf, want to thank and bless our relatives, parishioners, friends, co-workers and priests and religious from the valley and throughout Texas to California to Guanajuato, Mexico, Italy and Africa who have supported us with prayers and love.

Blessings to all medical staff and service agency staff who cared for our mom throughout her life.

In her faith, total trust and love for God and His loving Blessed Mother, she prayed for all who do not trust, believe or love God.

We shall remember her in her simple, but powerful prayer: "SENOR, EN TI CONFIO".

Visitation will be held 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, October 22, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bacilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now