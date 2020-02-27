|
PHARR - Baldemar Montalvo, age 91, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday February 25, 2020 in Edinburg. Baldemar was born July 5, 1928 in Bishop, Texas.
Baldemar was preceded in death by; son Baldemar Montalvo, Jr.; mother, Teresa Aleman and Saturnino Aleman; sisters, Aurora Soto and Severa Barrera.
Baldemar proudly served his country in the US Army as an Army Medic during the Korean War. He was also a coach and educator at PSJA ISD, San Diego ISD, Rio Grande City ISD, Edinburg ISD, Donna ISD and retired from coaching after 30 years. Following his retirement he became a counselor and worked with at risk students.
Baldemar is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Natalia Montalvo; son Orlando Montalvo; and daughter Belinda Lopez (Juan). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and sisters, Julia Hernandez, Trinidad Mancha, and Frances Garza.
Visitation for Baldemar will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmvalleyfh.com for the Montalvo family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 27, 2020