Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Valley Funeral Home | Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-5222
Resources
More Obituaries for Baldemar Montalvo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Baldemar Montalvo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Baldemar Montalvo Obituary
PHARR - Baldemar Montalvo, age 91, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday February 25, 2020 in Edinburg. Baldemar was born July 5, 1928 in Bishop, Texas.

Baldemar was preceded in death by; son Baldemar Montalvo, Jr.; mother, Teresa Aleman and Saturnino Aleman; sisters, Aurora Soto and Severa Barrera.

Baldemar proudly served his country in the US Army as an Army Medic during the Korean War. He was also a coach and educator at PSJA ISD, San Diego ISD, Rio Grande City ISD, Edinburg ISD, Donna ISD and retired from coaching after 30 years. Following his retirement he became a counselor and worked with at risk students.

Baldemar is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Natalia Montalvo; son Orlando Montalvo; and daughter Belinda Lopez (Juan). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and sisters, Julia Hernandez, Trinidad Mancha, and Frances Garza.

Visitation for Baldemar will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmvalleyfh.com for the Montalvo family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Baldemar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -