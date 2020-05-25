Baldemar Munguia
Mission - Baldemar Munguia, age 77, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. He was a native of Granjeno, TX, the son of Josefa R. and Lazaro Munguia. He was a US Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six brothers: Felix Castaneda, Lisandro Munguia, Gilberto Munguia, Lazaro Munguia, Jr., Jose Angel Munguia and Ignacio Munguia.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Munguia of Mission, five children: Baldemar Munguia, Jr., of Edinburg, Esequiel Munguia, Samuel Munguia, Joann Munguia and Abel Munguia all of Mission, two sisters, Juanita Lopez Munguia and Jovita Munguia, both of Mission, five grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 25, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 pm, at Flores Funeral Chapel in Mission. Visitation will continue at the Iglesia Pentecostes Nueva Vida, 211 West 3 Mile Line in Palmhurst later on in the week and times will be announced.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Iglesia Pentecostes Nueva Vida in Palmhurst with interment to follow at the RGV State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.



Published in The Monitor on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
