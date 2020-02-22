Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
View Map
Baldemar "Balde" Salas

Baldemar "Balde" Salas Obituary
Edinburg - Baldemar "Balde" Salas, 61, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. Balde was born to Justo Salas Jr and Victoria Salas on October 29, 1958, in San Juan, Texas. He attended Edinburg schools and served in the U. S. Navy on the U.S.S. Sierra. He retired from the State of Texas, Department of Human Services. His passion was his family; his daughters, grandchildren, parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, and his precious dogs, especially Ringo. Barbequing, working on the tractor, and simply coming and going in his Ford dually, with Ringo by his side, were among his favorite pastimes. Balde made many loving friends in his lifetime. His reserved and compassionate personality made it easy to befriend him. Balde is survived by his daughters, Addrina (Hector Jr) Gutierrez and Yvette (Jose) Rios; six grandchildren, Kaytlin, Lily, Marcus, Jenna, Olivia, Alexia; his parents, Justo Jr. and Victoria Salas; three siblings, Bernardo (Lucinda) Salas, Belia (Alex) Morin, Belinda (Anibal) Gorena; nine nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Chapel, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service is under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 22, 2020
