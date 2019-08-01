|
EDINBURG - Baldemar Zuniga went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2019 at the age of 81 while surrounded by the ones he loved. He was born in Mercedes, TX on May 4, 1938 to parents Florencio Zuniga and Anita Jimenez-Zuniga, who along with his younger brother Sigifredo, preceded him in death.
He met the love of his life, Hermelinda, while attending Pan American College. They settled in Edinburg where they raised four children: Norma Pena (Michael), Gloria Wiesehan (John), Marta Zuniga-Harding (Steve) and Javier Zuniga (Michelle).
His happiest moments were when the entire family was together. During these times, he could be found spoiling his eight grandchildren: Lauren and Breezy Zuniga; Michael Ben, Laurel and Maura Pena; Hannah, Zoe and Zander Zuniga; and his one great-grandchild, Cora. There was nothing Papo enjoyed more than getting the family together for their annual summer vacation.
Baldemar's love for family was rivaled only by his love for God. He was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served as Lector and Eucharistic Minister. He also served as President of the St. Joseph Parish Council. All his children attended St. Joseph School, where he was president of the School Board. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus for over 55 years and attained Fourth Degree Assembly. He was also a member of the Serra Club.
His commitment to serving others extended to the workplace. While employed with the Texas Employment Commission and Department of Human Services, he was a key member in the implementation of the food stamp program in the Valley. He served in the Texas Army National Guard during the Cuban Missile Crisis and retired from the military as a Captain.
A passion for fishing, hunting, and the outdoors led him to become a Boy Scout Leader. While attending college, he performed with the folklorico team and took his love of dancing to the Order of the Alhambra and Club Amistad. His track and football experience in high school allowed him to outdo his family every year at the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, where he ran in memory of his daughter Marta Zuniga-Harding.
He will be remembered by friends and family for his fervent spirit, his endless generosity, his steadfast dedication, and his proverbial "dichos" that live on through others.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Friday, August 2, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2019