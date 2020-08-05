1/1
Baldomero Y. Martinez
1937 - 2020
Weslaco - Baldomero Y Martinez, age 83, of Weslaco, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Baldomero was born January 31, 1937 in Mercedes, Texas to Marcella Ybarra and Ascension Martinez.

Baldomero is survived by his wife, Esperanza Martinez; son Baldomero Martinez Jr. (Lori); daughter Marcella De Los Santos; daughter Nancy Martinez (Johnny B.); daughter Irma Martinez; and daughter Marla Reyes (Rudy); brother Florencio Martinez (Rosie), sister Irma Hay (Gordon), brother Henry Martinez and brother Juan Martinez; 7 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren.

Baldomero was preceded in death by father Ascension Martinez and mother Marcella Ybarra; sister Esperanza Reyes; sister Lazara Barrera; brother Jose Martinez and sister Paula Martinez.

Visitation Services for Baldomero will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 4:30 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home located at 6705 N FM 88 in Weslaco, Texas followed with the Interment at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, Texas.

Serving as pallbearers are Baldomero Martinez , Roberta Zamilpa , Francisco Villarreal Jr. and Rudy Reyes Jr. .

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.funerariadelangelhighland.com for the Martinez family.

All Funeral Arrangements for Baldomero Y. Martinez are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home in Weslaco,Texas.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
12:00 - 04:30 PM
Funeraria del Angel - Highland Funeral Home
AUG
5
Graveside service
05:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel - Highland Funeral Home
6705 N. FM 88
Weslaco, TX 78596
(956) 968-5538
