Weslaco - Baldomero Y Martinez, age 83, of Weslaco, Texas passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Baldomero was born January 31, 1937 in Mercedes, Texas to Marcella Ybarra and Ascension Martinez.
Baldomero is survived by his wife, Esperanza Martinez; son Baldomero Martinez Jr. (Lori); daughter Marcella De Los Santos; daughter Nancy Martinez (Johnny B.); daughter Irma Martinez; and daughter Marla Reyes (Rudy); brother Florencio Martinez (Rosie), sister Irma Hay (Gordon), brother Henry Martinez and brother Juan Martinez; 7 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren.
Baldomero was preceded in death by father Ascension Martinez and mother Marcella Ybarra; sister Esperanza Reyes; sister Lazara Barrera; brother Jose Martinez and sister Paula Martinez.
Visitation Services for Baldomero will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 4:30 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Highland Funeral Home located at 6705 N FM 88 in Weslaco, Texas followed with the Interment at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers are Baldomero Martinez , Roberta Zamilpa , Francisco Villarreal Jr. and Rudy Reyes Jr. .
