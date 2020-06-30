Mission, Texas - Mission - Barbara Ann Stallman of Mission, Tx passed away on June 24, 2020. She was born in 1928 in Cottonwood, Minnesota.She was preceded in death by her husband, of 65 years, Edward A Stallman.She is survived by her 10 children - Nancy (Phil) Krueger, Sr. Barbara Stallman, Joan Piersa, Edward Stallman, Richard (Kim) Stallman, David (Maria) Stallman, Karen (Phil Moulton) Sanders, Donna (Bobby) Barnhill, Thomas (Wilfred) Valle-Stallman, Mary (Steve) Millmann; 22 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren.Barbara will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 5-7 pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. A chapel service will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 10 am at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. Burial will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.