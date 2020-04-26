Edinburg - Barbara Carroll Williams age 73, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born March 3, 1947 in Galveston, TX, to Byron and Sue (Barlow) Carroll. Barbara married John Williams on May 18, 1966. Barbara was a graduate of McAllen High School, Class of 1965 and a member of Our Lady Sorrows Catholic Church where she delighted in singing in the choir for many years. She is preceded in death by her husband John Williams and her parents Bryon and Sue Carroll. She is survived by her brother Charles Carroll and seven children: Darlene, Elizabeth, Andrew, William, Kristina, Daniel, Andrea and nine grandchildren: RJ, Samuel, Taylor, Kami, Devin, Aeris, Colton, Austin, and Charlotte. Barbara will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor and personality. A viewing is scheduled for Monday, April 27th at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen from 4:00pm - 8:00pm with a rosary being recited at 7pm. The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28th at Roselawn Cemetery. The CDC guidelines will be strictly enforced for services.

