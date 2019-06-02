Austin - Bascom Duncan Spillar lost his battle with cancer on May 24, 2019, with his family by his side.



Duncan was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on October 20, 1947, and grew up in Pharr, Texas.



Following in his dad's footsteps, he began a career in banking as a high school student. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Pate, and continued to further his career by graduating from Southwestern Graduate School of Banking. Banking led him to El Paso, Texas where he worked for El Paso National Bank before becoming President of Cielo Vista Bank. After twenty years in banking, he left to follow his true passion, and found success, in real estate and investing.



Duncan was a kind man with a huge heart and was very involved in the El Paso community. He served as Chairman of the El Paso Easter Seal Telethon, was on the steering committee for the Boy Scouts of America, and a Director for the El Paso Boy's Club. He also served on the Sun Bowl committee for many years. Duncan continued on with his giving spirit, providing for those in need, throughout his entire life.



Duncan was so blessed to have an abundance of friends. He loved to play golf, spend time on the lake, and hunt. His forty plus years as a member of the White Wing Fling provided him with unforgettable memories, and friends that lasted a lifetime.



Family time was the most important thing to him. Whether it was feeding the deer with his granddaughter, taking family vacations, or simply barbecuing his famous steak, he cherished every minute!



Duncan is survived by his wife of fifty one years, Judy, daughter Tiffany Todd, son Jeffrey Spillar and his wife Lauren, granddaughter Riley Todd, sister Carolyn Spillar, and sister-in-law Patsy Fogle. He was predeceased by his parents, Bascom and Jewel Spillar.



Special thanks to those who helped care for Duncan over the last two years, especially the doctors and nurses at Texas Oncology, and the wonderful people at Compassus, specifically Christy Antilley and Cathy Wallace.



A celebration of Duncan's life will be held on Friday, June 7th, 1:00 p.m., at Austin Country Club (4408 Long Champ Drive, Austin, Texas 78746). Those who desire, may make a memorial donation in memory of Duncan to or Austin Pets Alive.



Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis - (512) 263-1511. Published in The Monitor on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary