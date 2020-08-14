Edinburg - Basilio Perez, Jr., 89 from Edinburg, TX went home to our Lord Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Arbor View Nursing Home in Edinburg.
He was born July 5, 1931, to Magdalena Casas and Basilio Perez Sr. in San Jose Ranch, Linn, TX. Basilio lived most of his life with his beloved parents and loving sisters, Eustolia and Alvessa Perez.
Basilio graduated from Edinburgh High School in 1949. He was a proud Veteran who served in the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Basilio was known for his quiet demeanor, a mischievous smile, and his fierce handshake.
His parents; his sister, Eustolia Perez; and his brother, Ismael Perez, precede him in death.
Basilio is survived by his siblings, Alvessa of Edinburg, Antonio and Isidro, both of Corpus Christi; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private service at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Fund for Veterans' Assistance. Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veteran's Assistance, P.O. Box 12277, Austin, Texas 78711. https://txapps.texas.gov/tolapp/fva/home.do
Funeral Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.