Pharr, TX - Beatrice Ortega Fonseca, age 91, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernardo Fonseca & Enedina Ortega Fonseca; grandmother, San Juana Hernandez; by her siblings, †Susana (Sabino) Rodriguez, †Alicia (†Jose) Jackson, †Bernardo (†Clara) Fonseca, †Gilberto (Carol) Fonseca & †Ninfa Fonseca. She is survived by her four siblings, Victor (Elma) Fonseca, Olivia (†Manuel) Ortega, Yolanda (Evelio) Benavides & Juan (Debra) Fonseca. Visitation will be held today, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Beatrice worked at Luby's for over 30 years & received many awards & accolades for her cooking skills. Bea or Bema to her family was known for her humble heart and serviceable personality. Funeral services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston in Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on July 2, 2019