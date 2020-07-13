Havana/La Joya - Beatriz M. Saenz, 85, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother entered eternal rest Friday, July 10 at Edinburg Regional Medical Hospital. Beatriz was born and raised in Havana, TX to the late Deciderio and Hermelinda Garza Moreno. She loved listening to country music and enjoyed her crossword puzzles while watching Family Feud or country videos. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Juan Emilio Saenz; daughter, Viola Saenz; siblings, Maria M. Ramirez, Nieves Moreno, Mauro Moreno, Elpidia M. Cant; and daughter-in-law, Rosa M. Saenz.Left to cherish her memory and celebrate her life are her children: Criselda Garza, Ludivina (Guadalupe) Flores, Abilio (Rosa M.+) Saenz Sr, Arjelia Saenz, Alma (Leonardo Jr) Alaniz; stepdaughter: Araceli (Michael) Henry; son-in- law Victor Garza Sr; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 14 from 1:00 to 9:00 pm with a rosary scheduled for 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan Blvd in McAllen. Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 15 at 3:00 pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2209 Kendlewood Ave McAllen. Her final resting place will be at Havana Cemetery in Havana Texas where she lived most of her life. Funeral services have been entrusted to Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen Texas.