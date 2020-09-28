McAllen - Beatriz Silva, 92, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her place of residence. Born in McAllen, Mrs. Silva was a business owner in McAllen. She is preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Martha (Garza) Sandoval and the love of her life, her husband, Ramon Silva. Mrs. Silva is survived by her loving children which includes two sons, Israel (Maria Elisa) Mendiola of Kingsville, Texas and Jose Silva of McAllen; daughter, San Juanita (Pedro) Billescas of McAllen; her siblings are six sisters and five brothers; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.Ms. Beatriz was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother and friend to many. She was known by many of her friends and community as a well-known business owner. She will truly be missed by many.The family had a private visitation and rosary recited on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. A burial service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.The Silva family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.,