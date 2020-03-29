|
Shrewsbury, MA - Becky Jo Cox, wife of Gerald B. Cox (Jerry), passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 77. Becky was born on August 24, 1942 in Quincy, Illinois to Joe Donald (Tiger) & Bonnie Jean Cowgill. She grew up in The Rio Grande Valley and went to PSJA high school, where she met Jerry. The two were married in September of 1961, and shortly thereafter moved to San Diego, California where they raised their two daughters, Leisa and Julie. After 30 years in San Diego, they made their way back to South Texas where they settled once more in Alamo. Here they spent the next 22 years building and running the Short Shot, a par-3 golf course on Cesar Chavez Road. Becky was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2012, which prompted the sale of the golf course to the PSJA School District in 2014. Because of Becky and Jerry's dream and their tireless hard work, the students of PSJA now have the opportunity to learn the game of golf right on school grounds.
For the next six years their time was split between their daughter Leisa's home in San Diego, CA and their daughter Julie's home in Shrewsbury, MA. Although these were difficult years as Becky progressed through the stages of this awful disease, she was always surrounded by loving family as in her words, she "summered in Boston and wintered in San Diego".
Becky is survived by the love of her life, her husband Jerry; her daughters, Leisa Loos and Julie Tolba; sons in-law, Richard Loos and Hatem Tolba; and grandchildren, Taylor Miller, Hannah Loos, Jessica Loos, and Halie Tolba. She is also survived by siblings Kathy Cowgill-Rachal, Douglas Cowgill, and Richard Cowgill. Her sister Barbara Jean Cowgill passed in 2002.
No words can express the deep sadness we are feeling at the loss of a devoted wife, nurturing mother, proud grandmother, and loyal sister. Becky had a loving, caring nature about her that enveloped our family. Although the void that her passing has left will never be filled, we will always feel her love in our hearts and will continue to pass that love on to our own children for generations to come.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 29, 2020