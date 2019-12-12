Home

Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. - Weslaco
2602 N. Texas Blvd.
Weslaco, TX 78599
(956) 969-1461
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. - Weslaco
2602 N. Texas Blvd.
Weslaco, TX 78599
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc. - Weslaco
2602 N. Texas Blvd.
Weslaco, TX 78599
Belia Arce Chapa


1953 - 2019
Belia Arce Chapa Obituary
Weslaco, TX - Belia Arce Chapa, 65, passed away to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Chapa was born December 24, 1953, to Reynaldo & Natividad Arce in Weslaco, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel Chapa, Jr.; 2 brothers, Ruben Arce, Roberto Arce & 1 grandson, Zachary Ayden Cardenas. Mrs. Chapa is survived by 2 daughters, Mayra Chapa Olivarez of McAllen, TX, Danielle Renee Chapa Salinas of New York City, NY; 1 son, Dominic Daniel Chapa of Weslaco, TX; 4 brothers, Reynaldo Arce, Jr. of Centerton, AR, Rene Arce, Ricardo Arce both of Weslaco, TX, Roel Arce of Donna, TX; 4 sisters, Blanca Cardenas, Biola Garces both of Weslaco, TX, Belen Closner of Elsa, TX & Belinda Cavazos of Progreso, TX. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. today, Thursday, December 12, 2019, with a 7:00 p.m. rosary at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of The Angels. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of The Angels. Officiating will be Rev. Marco Coronado. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jose Rene Closner, Jr., Randy Cardenas, Dustin Arce, Caleb Cavazos, Joshua Arce & David Arce. Honorary pallbearers will be Devin Reyes & Cristian Marroquin. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 12, 2019
