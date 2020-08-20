1/1
Belinda (Benitez) Lara
{ "" }
Harlingen, TX - Belinda Benitez Lara is survived by her mother Emma Barrientes, spouse Jose Luis Lara Jr., her children Brandie Lizette Garcia, Jose Juliah Lara, and Bailey Emma Lara and her two sisters Brenda D. Benitez and Bernice Bernal. She worked as a secretary at J.S. Adame Elementary with Donna Independent School District, was part of ACTS Sister of Christ at St Joseph Catholic Church. Belinda is remembered by family, friends, our community as a person with a golden soul, always giving and loving. Everything Belinda contributed in she did with so much dignity, strength, and pride. She was a warrior, who never took no for an answer she conquered everything in life she set out to do. Belinda will be missed, loved and remembered by many.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
