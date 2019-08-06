|
McAllen - Benita R. Gomez, 76, was born October 4, 1942 in Corpus Christi, TX to Brigido Ramos & Adela Diaz. She passed away & went to be with our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on August 5, 2019. She was the oldest of 7 children which included Elia, Rudy, Jessie, Janie, Brigido Jr. & Maria Elena.
Benita was a graduate of W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi, Texas & South Texas VoTech in McAllen, Tx. Benita met her life-long sweetheart growing up in the neighborhood that surrounded Holy Family Catholic Parish. She married her high school sweetheart Juan (JJ) Gomez in 1963. During their 52 years of marriage Benita & her husband raised 4 children, Michael Edward ( Maria), Rose Marie (Brian), Elizabeth Marie and Joe Edward ( Stephanie). She was the loving grandmother to Amanda Alaniz, Phillip Flores, Michael Gomez Jr., Aaron Escamilla, Bryan Flores, Stephanie Gomez, Anthony Escamilla, Anna Marie Gomez, Kylie Gomez and Chelsea Gomez. She was also blessed to have 3 great-grandchildren Teresa Marie, Samuel Villarreal II, Arianny Marie Cruz.
The family lived in Corpus Christi until 1976, where she served the West also School District PTA, the Little League organization & was a Cub Scout Den mother. Over the years as her children & grand children & great grand children were growing up, she cheered through 1000's of hours of baseball, basketball, football, band & every activity her kids or grandkids made up or participated in. She had a passion & had the gift of encouragement & service.
When her husband was promoted & the family was relocated, she was there to establish new roots, find a new church family & to support her husband & children in every way possible. Most importantly, she never ceased to share her faith in her actions. Her heart was in her family. She supported & encouraged her children to work hard, set high standards for themselves & to get an education. Her Christian faith guided her in life and was the foundation for her character. She left a legacy with her family. Benita thoroughly enjoyed her family life and part time counselor role at the Diet Center & later the Diet place.
She is preceded in death by her husband Juan Gomez, her parents, her sister Maria Elena, her brother Jessie & her granddaughter Anna Marie Gomez.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00 am Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow to the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 6, 2019