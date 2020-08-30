Alamo - On August 13, 2020, Benito Armando Alvarado Vega Jr. Entered eternal rest at the age of 39 in Austin, TX. A superhero, husband, son, father, brother, and friend. Benito was born August 6, 1981, to Benito Armando Alvarado and Amanda Alvarado Vega. He grew up in Donna, TX.Our superman loved his family with a love out of this world. He is survived by his children, Damian Alvarado, Desiree Alvarado, and Ángel Alvarado; partner, Jin Davis; his parents; siblings, Francisco Javier Alvarado, Angelina Alvarado, Jose Luis Alvarado, San Juanita Alvarado, Nora Elia Alvarado, Carlos Roberto Alvarado, Jesús Alejandro Alvarado, and Daisy Marie Alvarado.He is preceded in death by his brother, Cipriano Manuel Alvarado; and his nephew, Baby CP.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside Service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.