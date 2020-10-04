Edinburg - Benito Balderas Saenz, age 65, of Edinburg, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Benito was born March 21, 1955 in Ciudad Camargo, Tamps., Mexico to Atilano Balderas and Evelia Saenz.Benito is survived by his wife, Minerva Hernandez Balderas; daughters, Janeth K. Balderas, Cecilia Balderas; granddaughter, Mia A. Hernandez; and numerous extended family and friends.Benito was preceded in death by his parents, Atilano and Evelia; and his brother, Oliver Balderas.A visitation for Benito will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel with the rosary at 6:00 PM and the funeral service at 7:00 PM.