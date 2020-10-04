1/1
Benito Balderas Saenz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benito's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg - Benito Balderas Saenz, age 65, of Edinburg, Texas passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Benito was born March 21, 1955 in Ciudad Camargo, Tamps., Mexico to Atilano Balderas and Evelia Saenz.

Benito is survived by his wife, Minerva Hernandez Balderas; daughters, Janeth K. Balderas, Cecilia Balderas; granddaughter, Mia A. Hernandez; and numerous extended family and friends.

Benito was preceded in death by his parents, Atilano and Evelia; and his brother, Oliver Balderas.

A visitation for Benito will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel with the rosary at 6:00 PM and the funeral service at 7:00 PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
3611 N TAYLOR RD
Mission, TX 785739334
9569941238
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved