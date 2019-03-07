|
|
Edinburg - Benito Estimbo Jr., 80, went home to our Lord Monday, March 4, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Hospital.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Benito Sr. and Selerina Estimbo; three brothers, Nicolas Estimbo Sr., Daniel Estimbo, Carlos Estimbo; and two sisters, Belen Cantu and Elizabeth Loya.
Mr. Estimbo is survived by his loving wife, Ninfa Estimbo; two sons, Rene Estimbo, Benito Estimbo III, all of Edinburg; a daughter, Michelle Estimbo of McAllen; two grandchildren, Amanda Estimbo and Aaron Estimbo; three siblings, Emma Diaz of Edinburg, Delia Mejia of Houston, Velma Silva of Port Neches, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today March 7, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 7, 2019